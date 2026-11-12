Abe's Garden Community residents crochet mats for the unhoused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's so interesting to see how this one ties together. A whole lot of credit for that goes to Judy Miller.

"It takes a village, and we have one here!" Miller said, speaking in the middle of a group at Abe's Garden Community.

Abe's Garden Community includes independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

The group was busy working with plastic bags for a special project.

"Do you have a star pupil in here?" I asked Miller.

"Do I have a star pupil? Honey, we're all winners, and that's a loaded question! I live here! You are not going to trick me on that one!"

Rosebank Elementary has been collecting plastic bags to give to Abe's Garden Community. Miller's leading residents to create things to give to The Bridge non-profit.

"The mission of The Bridge is to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the unhoused, and the poor by providing life sustaining resources and a message of hope," said The Bridge CEO Jennifer Ranson.

Miller's crew is handing Ranson mats they've crocheted out of plastic bags.

"Bed rolls for the homeless to sleep on, to sleep under," Miller explained, holding up a mat. "They are five pounds of warmth. Three feet by five feet. It takes a thousand bags to make a mat."

The designs of the mats all come from what color bag a store uses.

"We have been known to use doggie poop bags because they're colorful!" Miller said.

"We really have full circle involvement in our community," nodded Abe's Garden Community CEO Susannah Dwyer.

"For some of us, our children, we are their role models," said resident Sherry Stein. "It's not enough for us to wait for the world to come to us. We go out to the world and try to make the world a better place."

Let me tell you one more thing about Miller. She worked as a teacher. Sometimes we just need someone to teach us how to tie it all together; a school, a community, the work of a non-profit.

"It's special," Miller nodded. "It's very, very special."

"Oh, I think Judy's a diamond!" Dwyer said.

"I think it's a beautiful picture of neighbors helping neighbors," Ranson added.

"That's worthwhile," Miller said. "Once a teacher, always a teacher."

We also want to mention, Abe's Garden Community residents are hosting a Good As New sale on December 10. They'll be selling clothes, costume jewelry, baked goods, and more all to benefit The Bridge's efforts to feed hungry children.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.