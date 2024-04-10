'Abortion trafficking' bill up for Senate vote; one lawmaker taking a stand beforehand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that we have been keeping a close eye on this legislative session is up for a vote in the Senate Wednesday.

The bill would make it illegal to help a minor across state lines to get an abortion, calling it "abortion trafficking."

Ahead of the vote, Representative Aftyn Behn who is against this bill will share information on how people in Tennessee can seek a safe abortion at 1 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and Rep. John Lewis way, before it possibly becomes illegal for her to do so.

Representative Behn is the sponsor of a bill that proposed amending the anti-abortion law.

Her bill, known as the "Fundamental Right to Reproductive Health Care Act" would make it so the state cannot interfere with abortion and reproduction services.

That bill however, failed in a House committee session last month.

Wednesday, the Senate could pass a bill that would make it a criminal offense for someone to help a minor travel to another state for an abortion — people could face jail time and a heavy fine.

Rep. Behn will hold her meeting on Broadway with volunteers from Abortion Care Tennessee.

Behn said she would help a young person out of state, even if it does land her in jail.