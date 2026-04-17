ACLU-TN urges Gov. Lee to veto trans healthcare registry bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ACLU of Tennessee is urging Gov. Bill Lee to veto legislation that will likely require doctors to report on transgender related healthcare, arguing it would invade medical privacy and discourage access to care.

In a letter sent Friday, ACLU-TN asked Lee to reject SB 676/HB 754, also known as the Transgender Registry Bill, which would require healthcare and insurance providers to report information about patients receiving gender-affirming care.

According to the organization, the bill would require the Tennessee Department of Health to publish reported data online. It would also require insurance plans covering gender-affirming care to cover detransition procedures.

The group said providers who fail to comply could face investigations by the Tennessee attorney general, at least a six-month license suspension and fines up to $150,000.

“Medical information and healthcare decisions involve some of the most personal and private data about us,” ACLU-TN Executive Director Miriam R. Nemeth said.

Nemeth said Tennessee law already protects many medical records from public inspection and called the proposal a break from how the state has historically handled sensitive health information.

ACLU-TN also argued the legislation could create legal and professional risks for providers, potentially leading some to stop offering gender-affirming care.

The organization further criticized a provision blocking local governments from banning conversion therapy.

“Most Tennesseans, regardless of their political views, oppose government databases tracking people’s personal medical information and decisions,” ACLU-TN policy strategist Roshan Neil said.

The legislation now awaits action from the governor.