ACM's 'Party for a Cause' returns this year, will make Nashville debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Academy of Country Music announced Monday that their annual "Party for a Cause" is returning and will debut for the first time in Nashville.

"ACM Lifting Lives is thrilled to be back and celebrating Party for a Cause with a historic debut in Nashville", said Lindsay Cruz, the AMC Lifting Lives Executive Director.

The ACM Party for a Cause will be hosted by SiriusXM's The Highway host Storme Warren. There will by live music with performances by Lee Brice, Mickey Guyton, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion and special guests Tenille Townes and Trisha Yearwood.

This will take place Tuesday, August 24, at Ascend Amphitheater. This will be preceding the 14th annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 25, at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the AMC Honors can be purchased HERE.

Proceeds from ACM Party for a Cause will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Tuesday July 20 and general on-sale tickets are available starting 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 21 on TicketMaster.