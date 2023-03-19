Acorn Haven Studios opens its doors to help support local artists

LASCASSAS TENN. (WTVF) — Every third Saturday of the month from March through May, people can enjoy seeing some free art in Lascassas, Tennessee.

Acorn Haven Studios opens it's doors to local artists a few times a year. Artists get to show and sell their work to hundreds of people in the community.

On Saturday, nine artists all working in different mediums such weaving, jewelry making, and clay work, demonstrated their skills for free to people who stopped by.

The owner of the studio, Dawna Magliacano, said it's all about giving artists a chance to gain exposure and inspiring more people in the community to appreciate the art around them.

"All free and it's great for all ages. They get to learn, they get to shop, they get to purchase pieces from the artists. And talk to the artists directly about what they've made and how they make it. So it's a really cool way to get inspired also if you're a maker and you want to see how things are done," Magliacano said.

Artists take a break during the summer, but the 3rd Saturday event returns during the fall months from October to December.