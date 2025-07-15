Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Active shooter situation reported in Smyrna

Police said the event is near Lee Victory Parkway at Legacy Wine & Spirits
Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Smyrna Police Department reported an active shooter situation early Tuesday afternoon.

The department is asking people to avoid the area near Lee Victory Parkway at Legacy Wine & Spirits.

This story is still developing. We will provide you with updates when we learn more.

AI technology assisting doctors at TriStar with stroke detection and treatment

We all know AI technology is being used more and more every day. There can be a lot of useful benefits to this technology, especially in the medical field. This story shows how a local hospital is using to help save precious time when treating stroke patients. 

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking