Active shooter situation reported in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Smyrna Police Department reported an active shooter situation early Tuesday afternoon.
The department is asking people to avoid the area near Lee Victory Parkway at Legacy Wine & Spirits.
This story is still developing. We will provide you with updates when we learn more.
