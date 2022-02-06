Activists host peace rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nationwide anti-war organization CODEPINK hosted a 'Peace with Russia Day of Action' to ask the U.S. to commit to deescalation and negotiations.

The tension building between Russia, Ukraine and NATO has sparked anti-war protests across the country, including here in Nashville.

Dozens gathered outside the Federal Courthouse to ask President Biden to commit to diplomacy.

Russia has moved thousands of troops along Ukraine's borders. U-S Army soldiers have begun arriving in Europe and President Biden is moving them closer to Ukraine. Protesters say this only escalates the situation.

Jane Hussain helped organize today's event and says she did so because she doesn't want to see another war in her lifetime.

"More combat troops are being sent to the region and that's very dangerous. That's escalating...that's like a bull fighter provoking the bull," Hussain said.

According to Hussain similar protests took places in other cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago.

"This is our message to the federal government, we are American tax paying citizens and we are saying to our government this is not what to do with our taxes. Do not spend them on the military industries. Spend them on peace. Spend them on the people," Hussain said.