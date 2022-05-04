Additional block of Broadway sidewalk project complete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation reports another block of the Lower Broadway sidewalk project is now complete.

Broadway, between First and Third Avenue on the south side of the street now has wider sidewalks with permanent barriers.

On the north side of the street, the new sidewalks extend to Fourth Avenue.

The wider sidewalks will accommodate more pedestrians in the city's popular entertainment district. The stretch of Lower Broadway is lined with new and classic honky tonks and restaurants.

NDOT reports three of the six phases remain in the project, which will eventually widen the sidewalks all the way to Fifth Avenue, near Bridgestone Arena and the new Fifth + Broad development.

Crews will start the next phase, between Third and Fourth Avenue, in the fall.

The entire project should be complete next year.

While Metro police can close blocks on weekends when crowds grow too large, there is no current plan to fully close Broadway to vehicle traffic.