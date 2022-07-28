Additional monkeypox vaccines to be released as outbreak spreads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More monkeypox vaccines are being made available in the U.S. at a time when cases are steadily rising in some places.

As of right now, there are 20 cases reported in Tennessee and 6 in Kentucky. Nationwide, more than 4,600 cases have been confirmed.

The good news is this version of monkeypox isn't particularly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 99% of patients are expected to survive.

To make sure resources are readily available, around 786,000 additional doses of the monkeypox shot are being made available in the U.S. Nearly 2 million doses are expected to be available this year, with an additional 2.2 million available in the first half of 2023.

The vaccine helps protect against the virus when given before or shortly after an exposure. It's available for people at high risk of exposure.

Most cases are being found in adults, but at least two new cases were found in children likely the result of household transmission.