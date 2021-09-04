NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several events planned in Nashville are aimed at addressing vaccine hesitancy within the Hispanic community.

The CDC reports minority populations are disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Yuri Cunza, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is adamant about getting more people in the Hispanic community vaccinated.

Cunza took part in Vanderbilt's Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial.

He says while they were some side-effects, he believes in the good outweighs the bad.

"I hope they see the case of getting the vaccine is stronger and get more people of our Hispanic community to do that," Cunza said, "And it's not just the Hispanic community but all minority communities are not confident about the pros and cons or benefits of getting vaccinated versus consequences."

The Metro Public Health Department has partnered and put together a number of events with the goal to educate the Hispanic community on the vaccine so they feel more comfortable getting it.

"We've offered vaccines at our Lady Guadalupe, we have weekly community events at Plaza Mariachi and worked with Hispanic businesses and restaurants," Rachel Franklin said.

Franklin says barriers such as misinformation and distrust may be the reason why some don't want to get it.

"We really want to build off the trust with partners that already exists in that group," said Franklin, "We're hoping that if a trusted face brought them the information, they will be more certain and secure of the safety of vaccine, that their information won't be shared and this is good thing for friends, family, and community."

Metro Public Health did open a new vaccine and testing site on Charlotte Avenue. The second center will be in a parking lot at 350 28th Ave. North off Charlotte Avenue near Centennial Park.

Want to get the vaccine? To learn where else you can go, click here.