Adult, child rescued from car in floodwaters near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An adult and a child were rescued Tuesday morning from a flooded car in Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed crews responded to reports of a vehicle in floodwaters near Smith Springs boat ramp. When they arrived, they found a car in about two feet of water with an adult and a child on the roof.

A boat assisted in getting them off the car. No additional details of the rescue were known.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, seven people have died as a result of this past weekend's flooding.

More rain and storms are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until early Thursday morning.