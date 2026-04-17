Advancement in the arts: TPAC unveils new building design, Frist museum celebrates 25 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville isn't just a music city — it's also a creative hub for painting and performance. The arts, as a whole, have grown exponentially in the last couple of decades.

This month, the Frist Museum in Nashville marked 25 years.

CEO and museum executive director Seth Feman said just like the population in the last decade, Nashville's appetite for art has soared.

"The Nashville arts scene, especially the visual arts scene, has changed dramatically," he explained.

Long-timers will remember that the Country Music Hall of Fame started up in 1967. The well-known Tennessee Performing Arts Center, or TPAC, opened in 1980. Later came the Frist, which was converted into a museum in 2001.

This month, TPAC has an announcement of its own. It's unveiling its design for a new home — a stunning piece of art in itself — that will sit on Nashville's East Bank come 2030.

"In many ways, we tried to imagine an architecture that would be a true manifestation or a true expression of all the interesting cultural activities that happen on the inside," said a spokesperson involved with the project.

The progress in the arts world is a delight for locals and visitors alike.

"Breathtaking, amazing, just thrilling," Sharyn Weizman, visiting from Tel Aviv, said of her time in the Frist.

As the new TPAC will start to take shape in 2027, and the Frist Museum gears up for another quarter-century.

"I'm excited about the next 25. Yeah, I feel like the energy and excitement we've seen for this anniversary year have given us a lot of momentum to imagine what's going to be next for us," concluded Feman.

The Frist museum's anniversary was on April 8th. They have a gala commemorating the milestone this weekend.

A special exhibit highlighting local female artists is also available to mark the occasion. The "In Her Place" exhibit lasts until April 26th.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.