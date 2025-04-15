Adventures in Iceland: NC5 joins BNA on its inaugural, non-stop flight to Iceland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From Music City to the Land of Fire and Ice! Our team was invited to join BNA on its inaugural, non-stop flight to Iceland and explore all of the natural beauty and unique culture the country has to offer!
Here's a look at how our journey has shaped up so far!
From exploring the capital Reykjavik to tasting some new dishes like fermented shark Our Carrie Sharp has done it all.
Follow her journey below
Thursday, April 10:
Our NC5 crew takes off on BNA's first non-stop flight to Iceland
Saturday & Sunday
Monday, April 14:
Carrie introduces us to the Icelandic horse and other unique animals.
Carrie gives us a look at Hella in southern Iceland!
Tuesday, April 15:
It's so far been an unforgettable experience for Carrie and the NewsChannel 5 crew reporting from the land of fire and ice! And on Tuesday, she had one neat assignment getting to report on the Northern Lights!
Check back here to see where Carrie visits next!
