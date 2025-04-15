Adventures in Iceland: NC5 joins BNA on its inaugural, non-stop flight to Iceland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From Music City to the Land of Fire and Ice! Our team was invited to join BNA on its inaugural, non-stop flight to Iceland and explore all of the natural beauty and unique culture the country has to offer!

Here's a look at how our journey has shaped up so far!

From exploring the capital Reykjavik to tasting some new dishes like fermented shark Our Carrie Sharp has done it all.

Follow her journey below

Thursday, April 10:

Our NC5 crew takes off on BNA's first non-stop flight to Iceland

Adventures in Iceland: NC5 is invited on BNA's first non-stop flight to Iceland

Saturday & Sunday

Monday, April 14:

Carrie introduces us to the Icelandic horse and other unique animals.

Adventures in Iceland: Carrie introduces us to the Icelandic Horse

Carrie gives us a look at Hella in southern Iceland!

NewsChannel 5 adventures in Iceland

Tuesday, April 15:

It's so far been an unforgettable experience for Carrie and the NewsChannel 5 crew reporting from the land of fire and ice! And on Tuesday, she had one neat assignment getting to report on the Northern Lights!

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp visits the Northern Lights

Check back here to see where Carrie visits next!