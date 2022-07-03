NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than just the locals can get in on the Fourth of July fun in Nashville.

Let Freedom Sing attracts attention from all around the globe, and this is seen by many as a great opportunity to show the world that Music City knows how to put on a good time, and possibly attract other big events — like the Superbowl — in the future.

"It's a world-class event. CMT and CNN are carrying it nationally, y'all are carrying it locally. A lot of eyes on Nashville," said Butch Spyridon of the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corporation.

The event is an opportunity to leave a lasting impression.

"I hope they leave saying the city knows how to do an event, the people are beyond friendly and they know how to celebrate America's birthday," Spyridon said.

Spyridon also gave some advice to pass on to those heading downtown for the celebrations.

He said to make a game plan ahead of time. Don't expect to get in or out of downtown quickly. Watch out for the heat, dress comfortably and light, stay hydrated — free water stations will be available — and take breaks from the sun when able.