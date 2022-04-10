Advocates stress resources during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and in Tennessee it’s something more people fall victim to than many realize. Data shows there are around 6,000 victims a year across the state.

Advocates want people to know that help is available whether that’s calling anonymously or even texting someone to find out the next step.

You can find those resources here.

Here in Tennessee data shows that three-fourths of sexual assaults were not committed by random strangers, but by someone the victim knows, and almost one in five sexual assault cases involves a family member.

The numbers come from the Office of Criminal Justice Programs which provides federal funding to nearly two dozen agencies that support survivors across the state. Recently the department helped Nashville’s Sexual Assault Center launch a statewide hotline.

Since its inception two years ago it averages 200 calls a month. The hotline number is 866-811-7473.

Advocates believe it’s critical that victims know there is help widely available to survive the scars no matter the situation.