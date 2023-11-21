Advocates working to bridge disconnect on new bus fare system for WeGo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just last month, WeGo Public Transit made changes to how riders board the bus, giving people two options: either pay in exact cash or get a re-loadable card.

Some bus riders said they are confused by the new system, especially the unhoused community, according to Howard Allen.

Allen was once homeless, and he said his community on the streets is confused about the new system.

"The information hasn’t gotten out, or financially, they can’t handle it," Rider John Bull said.

Right now, riders who use cash must pay $2 every time they board a WEGO bus, but if the funds are on a QuickTicket card, they pay $2 to ride all day, which is different from the past.

"In the beginning, our system worked because you had change cards, transfers, and have an all-day bus card," Allen said.

Allen was under the impression riders had to put a minimum balance of $20 on the QuickTicket card before using it, but that’s not the case.

"With QuickTicket it’s automatic. Whatever amount of money you put on it you’re going to get the best value for that," said Eric Melcher, spokesperson for WeGo Public Transit.

There have also been issues on where to load the QuickTicket cards. Riders can do it through the app or online, or they can load them at several major retail stores.

"The map is nice because you can zoom in and take a look at your neighborhood and find there’s a Thorntons and 7/11. These are ways you can find out in your neighborhood where you can reload your card," Melcher said.

To see the map's features, watch the video above.

He said for those without internet access, WeGo is trying to get the information to them.

"With the unhoused folks that might need help, we’re hoping social workers and people at shelters can help find them find these locations, so they can be better informed. Right now there are 500 QuickTicket cards that we gave to the Office of Homeless Services for their navigator program," Melcher said.

The goal of the changes was to speed up boarding times and add savings, according to WeGo.

Allen hopes the misinformation can get cleared up, so people don’t feel discouraged about riding.

Several years ago, during Mayor Megan Barry’s administration, the city implemented a free transit option known as Music City Circuit.

The program was discontinued after the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the buses getting caught in downtown traffic, according to WeGo.

“What we’re looking at now with Connect Downtown is a whole new way to restructure the way buses move around downtown. So, they can move quickly and more efficiently downtown and increase the number of transit systems," Melcher said.

To learn more about the QuickTicket card and how to load money online or to download the app, click here.