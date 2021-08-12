Watch
News

Actions

AEG Presents to require COVID-19 vaccines for concertgoers

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Tame Impala
Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 14:57:47-04

(AP/WTVF) — AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals.

The company says Thursday in a news release that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1.

AEG owns or is a partner in venues such as Webster Hall and The Roxy, as well as Coachella and the New Orleans Jazz Fest. AEG has also partnered with Nashville Yards to bring a concert venue to the 18-acre mixed-use development, which is located in downtown Nashville. The music venue will hold up to 4,000 people.

The policy also applies to event staff and anyone who enters their venues or festivals. Chairman and chief operating officer Jay Marciano said he expects some pushback but is confident they are doing what's best for everyone.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap