Nashville Yards bringing another concert venue to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An entertainment district and concert venue is coming to Nashville Yards!

Nashville Yards is a highly anticipated project for many reasons. For one, it's expected to bring more than 14,000 jobs to our city and billions of dollars to our economy annually.

And now, the project is giving us another reason for people to call us music city.

"Nashville has an amazing history with the Ryman and the Opry, and other venues that are incredible so this is a new and complementary piece to what's already established," said North American President of AEG Presents' Rick Mueller,.

Nashville Yards is partnering with AEG to bring the concert venue to the 18-acre mixed-use development downtown. The music venue will hold up to 4,000 people.

"We want to give fans another place to really enjoy live music and for bands to spread their wings a little wider and have great shows and when we can do that in a state-of-the-art venue where bands can do shows that they want to with special production and shows, it's really exciting," said Mueller.

The entertainment district will also include an eight-screen cinema, restaurants, shopping, 275,000 square feet of office space, and three residential towers.

The development will also be home to Amazon's new Operations Center of Excellence.

The pandemic slowed down construction but we're told it's supposed to start up again early next year with the goal of having it completed by 2024.

Nashville Yards already completed construction of the Grand Hyatt Hotel last fall.