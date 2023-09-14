After 20 years, this Ohio couple got engaged at the Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are a lot of feelings when its your first time seeing a show at the Grand Ole Opry!

"That day I was super nervous," Shon Walker said.

Shon went in with nerves that only the luckiest people get to experience. He was going to ask the love of his life Jason Hileman, after 20 years, to marry him.

"I was in the bathroom probably five minutes before the show started calling family and actually practicing getting down on one knee in the stall," Shon said.

The advice from his niece, it does not matter what knee just put the ring on the correct hand. During Tyler Childers set, he nailed it and was met with a standing ovation from some of the crowd.

"I kinda blacked out at the time and I heard all this cheering I just thought they were cheering for Tyler," Jason said.

The moment was captured by multiple people.

"I'm just so shocked that so many people were supportive," Shon said.

It was posted online, spilling the beans.

"Friends of ours are messaging us saying 'Was that you guys at the Opry'," Jason said.

Making there first visit to the Grand Ole Opry, a hard one to beat.