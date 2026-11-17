NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 25 years, a local band has played favorite songs at gigs and festivals. Now, you have just two more chances to see them. Before they say goodbye, they're taking a look back.

"Best song of the 1980s and go!" I called out to a small group including Steve Ebe, Mike Grimes, and Trisha Brantley.

"You can't ask a question like that!" Grimes laughed.

"She's gonna say We Built This City," Ebe said, pointing to Brantley.

"No, I'm not!"

Ebe, Grimes, and Brantley are together part of Nashville 80s cover band Guilty Pleasures.

"We might do a Prince song, then a Tears For Fears song, straight into Van Halen, back to Madonna or Wilson Phillips," Ebe said.

"But never Pac-Man Fever!" I said.

"No, we've never done Pac-Man Fever," Grimes nodded.

The story of how they started is not what you expect.

It was days just after September 11, 2001 in Nashville.

Grimes at that time owned a place called Slow Bar in the Five Points area.

"We thought there's literally no better way to heal than through music," Grimes remembered. "What better music than fun 80s music?"

Grimes had no way of knowing he'd just started something that would grow into a long-running band with a catalog of 400 songs.

"There was just a galvanizing force of positivity," Grimes agreed.

"It's heavy metal to pop to new wave to synth," Brantley said. "It's an entire buffet of what the 80s had to offer."

Even after Slow Bar closed, the Guilty Pleasures gigs kept going around the city.

"It used to be normal for us to play four hours, and then we got older," Brantley laughed.

The band's unique longevity then caught the attention of Penumbra Entertainment's Mark Mosrie.

"I love 80s music," Mosrie said. "I grew up with 80s music also."

He's in the midst of shooting a documentary on the band to be called Feeling Guilty.

"They play this music with a reverence and a belief that it is important, important music," Mosrie said.

"It's been this glorious thing that's lasted way longer than we ever expected," Ebe said. "How did an 80s cover band last for 25 years and stay popular?"

It has been a long time, but the story of Guilty Pleasures is coming to an end. November 27 and 28th at The Basement East are scheduled to be the band's final shows.

"This ensemble was started for fun and to help people heal," Grimes said.

Those of us who remember September 2001 know how much life we've lived since then. The band is the same. Since their time starting in Five Points, the members have commitments to jobs and family, and they feel it's time to bring the shows to a close.

"How do you think you're going to feel on the final night?" I asked the group.

"Oh, exhilarated and sad and happy," Grimes said. "We just want to thank the thousands of people who have been coming for 25 years. We had an amazing time. We hope you did too. You've got one more shot."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.