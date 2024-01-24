After 35 years, RiverGate Mall's Sport Seasons to close Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennesseans have until this Sunday to say goodbye to a business that's been part of the community for 35 years. They're inviting people out for a final sale and also just to come share a memory or two.

A few sweet memories are shared in the player above, as well as a reminiscent worker's story of the mall before the internet.

It was 1992 when Lance Bowers walked into his first day of work at Sport Seasons at RiverGate Mall.

"Worked 31 years," Lance smiled. "I'm a loyal guy."

The mall was a very different place then.

"There was a Ruby Tuesday," Lance remembered. "There was a Walgreens in here."

From its beginnings in 1988, Sport Seasons had rushes every summer and Christmas season.

"Back in the heyday was before the internet," Lance said. "We were pretty much the place to go."

It's strange for Lance to now see the store so empty.

"We've got a big dance floor in here now," he said, looking around the store.

Lance's loyalty here led him to become the company's license apparel buyer.

Last April, NewsChannel 5 visited Sport Seasons' White Bridge Road location as that one closed.

"We closed two other stores this year," Lance continued. "This is the last store. I'd say it's mostly rent costs, increasing rent costs in the last three years. It's hard to overcome that kind of increase."

As the Sport Seasons in RiverGate Mall closes for good on Sunday, regulars are still coming in, finding things they like and saying goodbye.

"I have people say, 'I used to have my mom come in and shop here,'" Lance said.

As it ends, Lance is proud of a business people loved for 35 long years. For the people who made it that success, he has this message;

"Thank you very much for being a big part of my life. That's about all I can say without getting too emotional. I appreciate everything, thank you very much."