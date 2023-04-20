After three decades, Sport Seasons closing amid rising rent in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans are upset that Sport Seasons in Nashville is closing after more than three decades.

"I like the old Nashville better than the new Nashville," said customer Mark Austin.

Austin was bummed to see that Sport Seasons off White Bridge Road is closing since their lease is up.

"I like being able to walk into a store and put my hands on something," Austin said. "I do internet shopping, but it’s always kind of nice, and then if you have to return something, it’s a lot less hassle."

Sport Seasons owner Doug Beam said they've been fighting an uphill battle between competing with online shopping and rising rent. They have a huge sale now — plenty of Titans and Nashville Soccer Club gear available.

Alexandra Koehn Sport Seasons sale

"It’s time for us to find something else to do, and it’s been a great run, great customers, and kind of fairy tale," Beam said.

They've been open since 1989, and they’ve served multiple generations of families.

"They’re upset, and so many of the small businesses have closed in the last couple of years in this area," Beam said.

There's a lot of new development in this neighborhood.

"Just in the last couple years, there’s been significant changes, lots of turnover, lots of new construction," Beam said.

Beam's not throwing in the towel yet. Murfreesboro Sport Seasons is still going strong.

"Real estate can go up and go down in times, and there may be an opportunity in this area, or somewhere else on down the line, we’ll just have to see," Beam said.

The Sport Seasons in Rivergate is closed, too. Their last day open in Nashville is scheduled for the end of July.