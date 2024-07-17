After being under a microscope, Tennessee State University welcomes new class of students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 800 first-time freshmen are embarking on the “Land of Golden Sunshine” to participate in New Student Orientation. It's called the ROAR Experience, and it's an immersive four-day event designed to introduce new students to Tennessee State University’s campus, culture, and community.
The orientation will also provide parents and students with opportunities to ask any questions regarding financial aid, course advisement and selection, and student activities.
It's never easy meeting a room full of strangers, but these young people will soon become classmates, as they have all committed to attending TSU in the fall.
“Going into senior year, you see the posts of ‘come to this college or that college.’ For me, TSU grasped my attention,” said Emily Lopez, an incoming freshman from Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School.
Lopez, a first-generation college student from Nashville, is excited about starting her journey at TSU.
TSU’s ambassadors, who are currently enrolled students, are guiding the new student through campus.
“When you get to college, it’s not about what you know anymore, it’s about who you know. It’s about making those connections,” said Zaria Hobbs, a senior and TSU ambassador.
Antavious Dillard, an incoming freshman from Cane Ridge High School, shared his takeaways from the orientation. “They were telling me to stay up on your grades. Also, make sure you have fun and communicate with people,” he said.
At orientation, you also learn a lot about the clubs on campus and the food, but also housing and where you’re going to live.
Dr. Portia Johnson, Executive Director of Recruitment and Campus Visits, reassured students and parents about housing availability.
“We have ample housing that is still available. We are continuing to place students into housing, and we do not foresee having any housing issues as far as using hotels,” she said.
Johnson, a third-generation and three-time graduate of TSU, emphasized her commitment to the university.
“We want them to be excited about coming to college. This is a new journey for them as they are leaving the nest and high school.”
After attending the orientation, Lopez is eager to start the fall semester.
“I want to pour into people who helped me when I was growing up,” she said.
If you've been following our coverage from the past year, you know TSU has been under a microscope. An audit last year found the school struggled to keep finances in line.
NewsChannel 5's Aaron Cantrell asked school officials how they plan to ensure this freshman class doesn't experience the troubles of previous years.
Here's their statement:
"TSU has taken a holistic approach to improving and enhancing the student experience for all students. These are ongoing efforts for any institution striving to reach its full potential. The University has had specific challenges that our new leadership is addressing as they continue to prioritize and assess issues. New Student Orientation gives both students and parents an opportunity to ask questions about all aspects of college life, but most importantly, about their education. These students are here because TSU is their school of choice, and we can provide them with a quality education. Our commitment to students and all other stakeholders is to work together to sustain a future-ready TSU."
TSU experienced an abrupt and sweeping change in 2024.
The Republican-led supermajority dissolved the university's Board of Trustees based on financial issues at the school. Democrats, TSU staff and alumni tried to prevent this amid a national search for a new top leader. Longtime university president Glenda Glover stepped down this summer.
TSU claimed its financial house is now in order, both state audits said otherwise, noting the school needs to go to great lengths to tighten the reins as the university continues to grow.
The Comptroller's office scrutinized TSU in the past and continued that this spring.
Previously in 2023, TSU received 86 pages of findings, detailing some financial reporting irregularities. The 2023 report made 12 policy suggestions that range from requesting more paperwork from the university to severe punishments like placing TSU under the authority of the Tennessee Board of Regents, vacating and restructuring the TSU Board of Trustees and replacing current TSU management.
Alumni and university staff also started waging a campaign for more funding after a federal report said the school was underfunded for decades.
That federal report calculated that total to $2.1 billion.
Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee are land-grant colleges. As outlined in the Second Morrill Act of 1890, all land-grant colleges should receive the same funding. A land-grant college is a research-based school within the state. Both schools have extensions to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and both have agriculture programs.
In essence, TSU still had to function as a land grant college without the same funding, the letter stated.
Though this was a large talking point last fall, the legislature didn't take any measures to discuss the federal letter this past session.