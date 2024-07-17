After being under a microscope, Tennessee State University welcomes new class of students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 800 first-time freshmen are embarking on the “Land of Golden Sunshine” to participate in New Student Orientation. It's called the ROAR Experience, and it's an immersive four-day event designed to introduce new students to Tennessee State University’s campus, culture, and community.

The orientation will also provide parents and students with opportunities to ask any questions regarding financial aid, course advisement and selection, and student activities.

It's never easy meeting a room full of strangers, but these young people will soon become classmates, as they have all committed to attending TSU in the fall.

“Going into senior year, you see the posts of ‘come to this college or that college.’ For me, TSU grasped my attention,” said Emily Lopez, an incoming freshman from Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School.

Lopez, a first-generation college student from Nashville, is excited about starting her journey at TSU.

TSU’s ambassadors, who are currently enrolled students, are guiding the new student through campus.

“When you get to college, it’s not about what you know anymore, it’s about who you know. It’s about making those connections,” said Zaria Hobbs, a senior and TSU ambassador.

Antavious Dillard, an incoming freshman from Cane Ridge High School, shared his takeaways from the orientation. “They were telling me to stay up on your grades. Also, make sure you have fun and communicate with people,” he said.

At orientation, you also learn a lot about the clubs on campus and the food, but also housing and where you’re going to live.

Dr. Portia Johnson, Executive Director of Recruitment and Campus Visits, reassured students and parents about housing availability.

“We have ample housing that is still available. We are continuing to place students into housing, and we do not foresee having any housing issues as far as using hotels,” she said.

Johnson, a third-generation and three-time graduate of TSU, emphasized her commitment to the university.

“We want them to be excited about coming to college. This is a new journey for them as they are leaving the nest and high school.”

After attending the orientation, Lopez is eager to start the fall semester.

“I want to pour into people who helped me when I was growing up,” she said.

If you've been following our coverage from the past year, you know TSU has been under a microscope. An audit last year found the school struggled to keep finances in line.

NewsChannel 5's Aaron Cantrell asked school officials how they plan to ensure this freshman class doesn't experience the troubles of previous years.

Here's their statement:

"TSU has taken a holistic approach to improving and enhancing the student experience for all students. These are ongoing efforts for any institution striving to reach its full potential. The University has had specific challenges that our new leadership is addressing as they continue to prioritize and assess issues. New Student Orientation gives both students and parents an opportunity to ask questions about all aspects of college life, but most importantly, about their education. These students are here because TSU is their school of choice, and we can provide them with a quality education. Our commitment to students and all other stakeholders is to work together to sustain a future-ready TSU."