After Americans abducted, Nashville surgeon warns of international procedures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Americans are dead, and two others are back in the country after a violent kidnapping by members of a Mexican drug cartel.

Friends and family said the group crossed the border for a medical procedure. It's something more Americans are doing these days, especially for cosmetic procedures.

It's becoming more popular because you can get a cosmetic procedure done for half the price in another country.

"More today it’s about finding a better price, and people have to be cautious about that," Marvel Cosmetic Surgery's Dr. Jeff Marvel said.

It’s the reason why family and friends said that four Americans were in Mexico when they were kidnapped by the cartel. Authorities believe the cartel may have mistaken them for someone else.

"It was just an unusual circumstance," Dr. Marvel said.

Authorities were finally able to locate them Tuesday.

"I'm not opposed to going to Mexico and staying in the tourist area, but not venturing out in back roads and border towns," Dr. Marvel explained.

Dr. Marvel said traveling for cosmetic surgeries is nothing new but sometimes there is less regulation. He said it’s easier to become a doctor in some of those countries, and there is less training.

He added some of the best cosmetic surgeons work in other countries.

He thinks researching the procedure is a must, but also thinks patients should look into the current political climate or crime rates in an area.

"Sometimes it can be a very positive thing if you’re seeking expertise that may not be here in your country," Dr. Marvel said.

He knows there are talented cosmetic doctors around the world, so he doesn’t see medical tourism slowing down anytime soon.

A 24-year-old man was found guarding the Americans when authorities arrived. He was taken into custody.

They're currently figuring out a way to get the bodies of the Americans killed in Mexico back to their families.