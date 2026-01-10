After deadly domestic shooting, family vows to make a difference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Loved ones came together Friday to remember 25-year-old Gracey Adams, who Metro Police say was killed last weekend by her partner in a domestic-related shooting.

Investigators said her girlfriend, 29-year-old Sarah Stacey, admitted to the crime during an interview. Stacey is charged with criminal homicide.

As the new year begins, Adams’ mother and stepfather, Amy and Chip McClure, are facing life without their daughter.

“It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Amy McClure said. “That’s been my New Year — I lost my daughter.” Adams was shot at a home on Kingview Drive. Her family said Stacey was part of a toxic, abusive relationship that they had tried to help Adams escape.

“We tried to pull her out of that,” Amy McClure said. Amy said a traumatic incident at age 16 led her daughter down a path of drug use. While there were difficult times, there were also periods of sobriety that brought the family joy — including the two months leading up to her death.

“We got to spend two months with her where she was Gracey again, and it was just beautiful,” her mother said. Adams had a passion for helping others. Her family recalls a moment when she called them after assisting a man in need.

“She fed him, got him something warm to wear and prayed with him,” Amy McClure said. “She was so excited that she called several family members and said, ‘This is what I’m called to do." Inspired by that spirit, Amy and Chip are creating a foundation called "Gracey’s Hope" to help people facing mental health challenges, homelessness and addiction.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s crime, homelessness or drug abuse — mental health is often at the core of all the problems,” Chip McClure said. Amy said she wants her daughter’s mission to continue.

“I’m going to make sure that her vision and her dream live on,” she said. Despite losing her daughter, Amy said she forgives Stacey.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit thehotline.org.

