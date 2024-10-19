After football injury, Beech high school senior makes recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high school football star had his life turned upside down after a hit during practice caused a brain bleed and a weeks-long stay in the ICU.

This week, 18-year-old Declan Deering is out of the hospital.

"I just hit him, I hit him pretty hard. We had a pretty hard head-to-head to collision," remembered Declan. "It was the worst headache I've ever had. My head has never hurt like that before."

His trainer sent him to the ICU, where he learned he had a brain bleed. He spent the next couple weeks in and out of the hospital.

"That was just a regular old play that a freak accident happened on," he said. "I mean it sucks but there's more to this whole life thing than football."

Despite what happened, he and his parents say they wouldn't have changed a thing.

"If you wanna put [your kids] in a bubble and not let them experience life, you can keep them from all the things that harm them...but you can't keep them from all the things that harm them," said Declan's mother, Beth Deering. "I think just making sure we have proper training, proper equipment, and we do all the right things...then you have to trust God to take care of your kids."

Friday night, Declan went to a game to support his teammates for the first time following the accident.

Even though he won't be on the field again, he's always a part of the team.

"To me, getting him back with his teammates, is one of the most important parts of his recovery," concluded Beth.

We know football can lead to various head injuries. Experts say if you have a concussion, a headache, or pain from playing, take it seriously, tell your coaches, and seek out professional help.

