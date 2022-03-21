After heartbreak, Murfreesboro family urges people to prioritize heart health

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dakota Baldwin was 23 years old when he died of a heart attack last Wednesday.

" I just would like other young people his age to be more aware of your health because this is a tragedy like a mother should never have to bury a child. Like this is unreal I feel like I'm in a dream just waiting to wake up," his sister Rachel Patterson said.

His family wants to share Dakota's story in hopes others don't suffer the same heartbreak. His sister said Dakota was a loving brother that loved the outdoors.

"He loved his friends and his friends loved him and he was just an amazing person," she said.

Dakota's death was a sudden tragedy and one his family said they didn't see coming because he was young and healthy.

"He was 23 years old. He never had any health problems. It just came out of no where," Patterson said.

According to the American Heart Association, heart attacks among younger people are on the rise.

Patterson said the last thing on Dakota's mind was visiting the doctor. She hopes people take his death as a wake up call to prioritize health check-ups.

"If we can save one person from this interview that would be awesome," Patterson said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

The American Heart Association says these are common signs of heart attacks: