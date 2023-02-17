After her murder, this family wants their loss to help other domestic violence victims

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rebecca Stockton's family is still trying to piece together why the young woman was murdered.

Police said she was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, who was arrested in Kentucky.

They say they're hoping Rebecca's death can help save other lives.

According to her family, Rebecca always had a giving heart. She was more of a giver than a taker.

"She had a heart for that. She just had a heart for helping people, whatever they needed. Never put herself above anybody. Never made a judgment on anybody, loved everyone," said Chris Stockton, Rebecca's mother.

At just 25, the young woman never met a stranger. She loved to travel, cook and spend time with the people she loved. But her family says the world got a little bit darker now that Rebecca is no longer in it.

"All she did was help people. The last thing she did was try to help somebody," said Michael Stockton, her brother.

Murfreesboro Police Department officials say she was pronounced dead inside her apartment at the Fortress Grove Apartments on Puckett Creek Crossing around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation shows there may have been an argument between Stockton and 41-year-old Shaleem Hamilton. Neighbors then heard multiple gunshots.

"She never did one single thing in her life to deserve any of that. I mean, not one thing," Michael Stockton said.

The family says she tried so hard to help her boyfriend battle his mental health.

The young woman who worked so hard helping people is still doing so from beyond the grave.

"If in any way this would help somebody else, whether you're dealing with a mental illness or if you're in a relationship that may be abusive. If this will help in any way, this is what she would want. Absolutely, this was what she would want," Chris Stockton said.

Now they hold onto their faith, each other and even the words of strangers knowing Rebecca is still doing good work.

"We've seen that more so through the people reaching out. She's still doing and she's the fact that we're here right now from the grave. She's still she's still helping," said randy Stockton, father.

The boyfriend was later arrested in Kentucky.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives were able to develop leads and issued a be on the lookout. A Kentucky police department officer located Hamilton at a gas station in Corbin. He was arrested. Hamilton is charged with first-degree murder.

This investigation continues.

Hamilton remains in custody in Kentucky until he can be extradited to Rutherford County.