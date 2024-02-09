After hitting potholes, this Nashville Uber driver is out of a job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's roads are posing not just a safety hazard, but a financial one.

While a run-in with a pothole is nothing out of the ordinary in Nashville, they've caused quite a stir lately.

Uber driver Ty Jones says potholes along Interstate 65 and 40 East blew out three of his tires.

"Not able to drive, not able to support my family — it's very scary," said Jones. "Took a hit and lost probably $1,000 last week because I wasn't able to drive."

He says he not only has four young kids to support, but he wants to keep himself, and those around him safe.

"If we don't fix these potholes, somebody's going to get hurt real bad," said Jones.

TDOT has had patching crews working on potholes in various counties for the past two weeks.

It's something Jones is thankful for, although for him, the damage is already done. He doesn't know when he'll be back behind the wheel.

"This is a lovely city, and we need to fix these roads," he said. "It's [for] the safety for all Nashvillians and the people passing through this wonderful city."