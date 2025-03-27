After House committee vote, contentious bill on education for undocumented students moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A contentious House bill that has to do with education for undocumented children is moving forward.

If passed, it would allow Tennessee public schools the right to refuse enrollment to kids who are undocumented immigrants.

An 11-7 vote moved the bill one step forward Wednesday afternoon at a House education committee meeting.

In the preceding hours, proponents and opponents of the bill went back and forth discussing how education for undocumented students affects finances and other state matters.

"I just want to make sure each district has the ability to check immigration status just like they check residency status to determine whether or not that child lives within their jurisdiction," said House Representative William Lamberth.

"Undocumented immigrants bring $1 billion into the state every year. More than enough, far more than is ever needed to educate them," said House Representative Gloria Johnson.

The topic has sparked several protests, including one outside the Capitol hours before the vote. Several groups, largely young students, spoke out against the potential legislation.

"It's just incredibly disappointing, and I feel like the system has failed us," said one high school student, Maritza Wuipe.

The heated debate is not over yet. Wednesday's vote moves the bill forward, but there are still several steps to go before it's passed.

There's also another version of this bill moving through the Senate.

Also of note, the bill could eventually lead to legal challenges. It could be seen as unconstitutional under federal law, specifically when it comes to a former Supreme Court decision saying you can't block a child from an education based on immigration status.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.