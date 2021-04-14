Doctors say COVID-19 vaccines are still safe, effective after Johnson & Johnson distribution paused

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Medical professionals in Nashville are reassuring the public even after the news of pausing the Johnson and Johnson shots. They say even though the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was paused, vaccines are still safe and effective.

Doctor David Aronoff of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center says the shots work, despite the FDA recommending a pause for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

"We've now seen well over 3 million people getting immunized every day in the United States against COVID-19," said Aronoff, "Over 100 million, close to 120 million shots have been given and these are showing that they're safe and effective."

There have been reports of six people developing rare and severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

"Almost every behavior that we engage in has some risk, whether that's crossing the street or getting into our car to drive, we have to make decisions about how we operate in life, safely to get where we need to go right now."

Dr. Aronoff says like most medicines there are risks, some more common and mild and others more rare and dangerous.

He says scientists and researchers are on top of what’s happening with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Doctor Aronoff says the six people who developed blood clots from the J&J vaccine is out of nearly 7 million doses.

"People should remain quite confident in the approach of using vaccines to prevent COVID-19."

Aronoff says this is a rare complication and people shouldn’t lose sight of the progress that has been made.

If you have received the Johnson and Johnson shot and have developed a severe headache, abdominal or leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after your vaccination you should call your health care provider.