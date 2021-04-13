Watch
After FDA, CDC recommend J&J vaccine pause, Metro will give Pfizer shot at drive-thru vaccine site

WTVF
Nashville continues its push for COVID-19 vaccinations with a new drive-thru site in South Nashville.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Apr 13, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In response to U.S. health agencies' recommendation to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Metro Public Health Department says it will now give the Pfizer vaccine at its drive-thru vaccine site.

Metro’s new drive-thru vaccination site in South Nashville opened on Monday. The old Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike had previously been one of Metro's three assessment centers.

Health officials were giving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at that location. However, on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in the use of J&J’s vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Now, Metro says it will administer the Pfizer vaccine at its Murfreesboro Pike vaccination site. If you’re scheduled to receive the vaccine there, Metro Health says it will contact you with more information.

So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases," the FDA said in a statement Tuesday.

Read more: FDA, CDC recommend a pause in use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

The Metro Public Health Department will also continue to operate the vaccine clinic at the Music City Center, where the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is being administered.

Residents may also call the COVID-19 hotline at 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Vaccination appointments in Davidson County can be made online by clicking here.

