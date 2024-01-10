After Jackie Glynn's unexpected, tragic murder, her children released a statement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "As a family, since last week, we find ourselves navigating a course where we struggle to see a clear direction. However, relying on our faith in God, we walk united in the spirit of light, positivity, and kindness that Jackie taught us all. We believe that the power of love unites and spreads, even during tragedy, when you stand together. We will not let the horrific acts of one man destroy the joy and love Jackie Glynn brought to each of us."

This is just a small part of the statement Jackie Glynn's children and grandchildren sent Wednesday, some time after learning that Jackie was killed by her husband with a hammer at her home in Green Hills.

We spoke with friends who knew Jackie well — she owned Riverwood Mansion, a popular Nashville Wedding venue, for years — and her coworkers described her as an influencer, mentor and friend.

Her husband, Joseph Glynn, has been charged with abuse of a corpse and criminal homicide, but police are still looking into who may have helped him.

The statement from the children says they are shocked and confused at the loss of their mom and grandmom, and respectfully ask for understanding as they are not yet sharing any details of the events from last week due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Our family is shocked, confused and devastated by the events that occurred to our mom and grandmom at the hands of her husband, Joe Glynn on January 1st,2024. We realize that the case details are horrific, gruesome, and frightening. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we respectfully ask your understanding of our not sharing any details of the events of last week at this time.



We are grateful for the media continuing to show Jackie Glynn's bright spirit and her positive impact to so many while reporting the facts of the case. Jackie was a loyal friend, a dedicated and loving mother to two adult children, a caring mother-in-law, and an adored "Yaya" to 3 grandchildren living in Nashville, TN.



As a family, since last week, we find ourselves navigating a course where we struggle to see a clear direction. However, relying on our faith in God, we walk united in the spirit of light, positivity, and kindness that Jackie taught us all. We believe that the power of love unites and spreads, even during tragedy, when you stand together. We will not let the horrific acts of one man destroy the joy and love Jackie Glynn brought to each of us.



As we traverse through this unimaginable situation, we have been blessed with support from our extended family, friends, church, work communities, and even strangers. We are forever grateful for their support through their words, thoughts, prayers, hugs, and reflections on Jackie's impact on their lives. Their support gives us hope that despite the many tears, light is alive and well in the human spirit.



We are grateful for the work of the Metro Nashville Police Department, specifically Lieutenant Jill Weaver and Detective Elizabeth Mills. Our family has been working with MNPD since our mom first disappeared last week in the search for Jackie and the truth. They have displayed thoroughness and grace during unparalleled circumstances in our countless hours together.



We also want to thank the deputies and Sheriff Ray with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s and the coordination with MNDP to find Jackie and ultimately care for her remains. We know that several officers worked late into the night last Friday (Jan 5th) searching for her physical body.



We have the utmost confidence that the legal team in the District Attorney's office will represent Jackie and our family's interest in the upcoming proceedings. We are confident our legal system will provide firm justice for the crimes and acts committed. We also strongly believe God, our Creator, has the final judgment on Joe Glynn. We rest more peacefully, knowing that judging and vengeance are not our responsibility.



Thank you for your continued love, prayers, and support. With your help, we believe our journey through each phase of the upcoming phases of grief and forthcoming legal process, we can exemplify the power of one person's light shining brightly through unfathomable pain and loss.

Jackie Glynn's children and grandchildren

