Friends remember Green Hills woman killed and buried in DeKalb County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has come to an end after Jackie Glynn, 76, out of Nashville was found deceased in DeKalb County, Tennessee.

This incident began on January 1, 2024, when police say Joseph Glynn, 70, struck his wife, Jackie, in the head with a hammer ultimately killing her.

Her body was discovered Friday, buried on a property, she owned with her husband Joseph in Dekalb County.

Metro Nashville Police say Joseph admitted to striking his wife in the head with a hammer inside their Green Hills home on Abbott Martin Road on New Years Day and then driving the body to the property to bury her.

Jackie was loved by so many people in the wedding community, because she owned Riverwood Mansion on Welcome Lane. Right now, they’re struggling trying to process this devastating news.

I’ve learned Jackie Glynn was the owner of a popular Nashville wedding venue “Riverwood Mansion” on Welcome Lane, selling it in 2015.



Her former coworkers describe her as an influencer, mentor, & friend.

Tricia Alsup described Jackie as an influencer, a mentor, and a friend.

Alsup started working for Jackie and Joe at the popular wedding venue the year she opened it.

“I started working for her in 1997. I actually got married there. She was part of making my dreams come true as well as so many brides, workers, and vendors," Alsup said.

Alsup says it’s ironic that Riverwood Mansion is located on Welcome Lane, because Jackie never met a stranger.

"She would welcome you with this smile and her laugh," Alsup said.

She was like that with vendors too, like photographer Lesli Emmetts.

"She drew to her people that were dreamers and believers," Divine Images Photography Owner Lesli Emmetts said.

She remembers Jackie working hard to renovate the mansion.

"It would be a butterfly chair or lamp, or painting. She always reinvested every time in her business," Emmetts said.

These women are going to miss the woman they described as tiny but mighty. They say even in her death, her legacy will live on.

"She brought us all together then and she’s bringing us together now," Alsup said.

Police say Joseph admitted to disposing the murder weapon in the trash, and sold some of his wife's belongings.

He’s been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

He remains in custody in Nashville with a bond of $1,030,000 bond. No charges in DeKalb County have been filed, as the investigation is ongoing.

