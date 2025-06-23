After losing both legs in crash, Middle Tennessee volleyball player finds new purpose

Janae Edmondson was a standout high school athlete with big dreams until a tragic crash changed everything. Now, she and her family are speaking out about their journey.

Inside the Edmondson home, you'll find a lot of love — a family bond that's always been strong and has only deepened through unimaginable tragedy.

“We spend a lot of time together. Probably too much for her with Mom and Dad,” Francine Edmondson said.

Their lives changed forever in 2023 during a trip to St. Louis for Janae’s volleyball tournament.

“It will never leave. Something you can’t unsee,” Francine said.

They were walking downtown, headed back to their hotel, when disaster struck.

“The car snatching Janae out of my hand and pinning her against a parked car. Hearing the screams that she can’t feel her legs. Looking down to see they were completely severed,” James Edmondson said.

James’s quick thinking and military background helped save his daughter’s life, though he still struggles with the moment.

Janae was crushed from the waist down. More than 30 surgeries later, and after finishing physical therapy, she is in remarkably good spirits.

“I don’t think too much ahead or dwell on the past or anything like that. I go day by day,” Janae said.

Now 20 years old, she’s coaching volleyball and attending Middle Tennessee State University.

“I coach at MIDTN, my old club that I played at, and we’re coaching 13,” Janae said.

The man who changed her life, Daniel Riley, was sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison. He was out on bond and wearing a GPS monitor with dozens of violations — and shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

After two years, the Edmondsons settled with the city of St. Louis for $450,000.

Janae’s medical costs are in the millions, but Missouri law caps civil damages at just over $517,000 — no matter what a jury might award.

“The people cared, not the city. [The city] didn’t care or have enough compassion to say, ‘You know what? We’ve changed her life. What should we do?'” Francine said.

When things became overwhelming, they leaned on faith.

Through it all, Janae’s parents say they couldn’t be prouder of their daughter.

“She could’ve withdrawn and went into a shell,” James said.

But that’s not who she is.

“If I didn’t have the mindset that I still have, I’d be not where I am — with my ability to walk and all that,” Janae said.

“Lean on God. He’s going to get you through it,” she added.

The Edmondsons are deeply grateful for the support they’ve received from the Middle Tennessee community and beyond. They say this journey would’ve been nearly impossible without it.

Now, Janae is giving back — helping with MTSU’s volleyball camp this summer, where student-athletes from across the country will be attending. She’s also getting more comfortable with her prosthetics.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.