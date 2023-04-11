After lynching comment, Rep. Sherrell now transfers committees in the House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee lawmaker who said he supported bringing back lynching as a form of capital punishment is no longer on the House Criminal Justice Committee.

Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, made the comment in early March when the committee was discussing a bill that would allow inmates to consider electrocution as a form of the death penalty instead of lethal injection. At the time, the Tennessee Black Caucus sounded off, outraged that another member would suggest going back to "hanging from a tree." Some members of the Tennessee Black Caucus even asked that Sherrell resigns for his comments.

When NewsChannel 5 asked House Speaker Cameron Sexton's office why the committee assignment was just now changing weeks later, he bypassed the question.

"Rep. Sherrell had discussions with other members concerning his service on the Criminal Justice Committee," Sexton said. "Through much consideration, it was determined by the Speaker that Rep. Sherrell would be transferred to the Transportation Committee. Rep. Sherrell was very agreeable to this change, and he is looking forward to his new committee assignment."

As far as transportation goes, the biggest initiatives of the year have already made their ways out of the House and Senate.

And while his lynching comments created conversation, this hasn't been the only time Sherrell's name has evoked chatter this session.

He earlier had a bill that would rename John Lewis Way in Nashville to President Trump Way. Civil Rights advocates protested the measure. He later withdrew the legislation with no comment.