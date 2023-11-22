After Mayor's advisors float transit referendum, what lessons were learned from last time?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Groups like the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee are digging into new recommendations from Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transition committees.

One recommendation: that Mayor O'Connell "help rebuild Nashvillians' trust" in our transportation system.

The report says this means highlighting new transit projects and other bright spots.

It also suggests forming "partnerships with a diverse group of community leaders," and building an "independent and inclusive transit advocacy coalition."

So we asked the head of the Transit Alliance, a non-profit advocacy group: Doesn't that already exist?

"Well, maybe it does in some ways, the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee is a leader in this space," said Jessica Dauphin with the alliance. "But there are other non-profits in their space who can talk to the need for more transit and mobility options."

Especially if another transit referendum could be in the offing, the Transit Alliance suggests pressing further out into the community to get buy-in.

"This is saying do not rely on the mayor's office or one organization, let's build a broad and deep coalition here," Dauphin said.

Bottom line, the Transit Alliance says transit improvements are something Nashville needs.

While it says the answer may not be as big as the light rail proposal five years ago, even just a modest "glow-up" might seem just as transformational.