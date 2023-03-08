After motor flips into bass boat and hits fisherman, friends start T-shirt drive to help with expenses

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community is showing support for the fisherman who was injured on Old Hickory Lake when his motor broke off his boat and hit him.

On Feb. 26, Cody Liddle sustained several critical injuries when the outboard engine flipped into his boat and hit him while he was driving. The boat collided with an object in the lake, likely a log.

Southeast Impressions in Lebanon is selling a T-shirt that it designed in Liddle's honor. The shirt has 'Lifting Up Liddle' written on it and a bible verse.

"When tragedy happens, the best way we can help people is through t-shirts," said Ben Spurlock, the owner of Southeast Impressions.

Liddle's wife Cassie worked at the screen printer for four years.

"Cody is everybody's best friend. I know people say that when things happen, but Cody is on the phone all the time — he never pushes ignore, he picks up everybody's phone call," Spurlock said.

T-shirt maker Jerzees donated 500 shirts to be printed on.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the T-shirt drive had raised more than $9,000 for the Liddle family.

"Support with the T-shirt, but pray for him, keep showering him with love. The family needs it and they're gong to need it going forward. We all know he'll come through because that's what Cody does," Spurlock said.

T-shirts can be purchased on the Southeast Impressions website.

There is also a bass tournament to benefit Liddle planned for Sunday, May 21 on Old Hickory Lake near Bull Creek.