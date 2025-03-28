After nearly 50 years at NewsChannel 5, Political Analyst Pat Nolan is retiring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pat Nolan has made a career out of being ready for whatever comes next. But he's probably the only one that's actually ready for this next chapter — retirement.

After nearly 50 years with NewsChannel 5, first as a Metro Council reporter and later as a revered and respected Political Analyst, Pat says he's ready to retire. "It’s really hard to think about Pat not doing this," said Holly McCall, the editor of the Tennessee Lookout and a friend of Pat's.

"I’ll miss seeing his presence and his knowledge on air," said Rick Casebeer, Pat's longtime former producer of Inside Politics.

"His longevity is due to he just loves this," said Ben Hall, a NewsChannel 5 Investigative reporter and a former Capitol Hill reporter for the station. "It was what he was born to do."

Remarkable beginnings

Pat's journalism career began before he became a fixture on Channel 5. As a lifelong Nashville native, Father Ryan High School graduate and Vanderbilt graduate, he jumped at the chance to work for WPLN radio after his college graduation. "He started out with Nashville Public Radio when it was at the old downtown library," explained McCall.

While he was working at WPLN, he also became the first to ever become an on-air host for Metro Council meetings on Metro News Network. "Pat did the play by play for Metro Council meetings, that would go into midnight or later. I can’t imagine who else would do that other than Pat Nolan," said Hall.

The hometown reporter

In 1975, he got the attention of then-NewsChannel 5 Anchor and News Director Chris Clark. "I started noticing Pat Nolan when I was watching his television broadcast of the Metro Council meetings," said Clark. "Here’s one guy who understood the Metro Council. How many people can truly say that and mean it? Not many. Even today I don’t think many people can say that."

Pat took the job and it didn't take long for viewers to take notice. Pat's beat focused on all things Metro Council and Metro government. In the NewsChannel 5 archive, we found an old promo heralding Pat's respect in the community. "Pat Nolan, there aren’t many people who know more about Metro. Pat’s been covering your concerns at city hall for years. Keeping you better informed on the place you call home," the voiceover describes over video of Pat at the Metro Courthouse.

"Pat knew them all, Pat knew all the players and they all knew him too," said Clark.

After 10 years as a reporter, Pat decided to make a career change, working first for Nashville Mayor Richard Fulton and then in a long career at various public relations firms. But it didn't take long for Pat to find his way back, at least on a part time basis, to become our political analyst.

Giving analysis

Chris Clark and former NewsChannel 5 General Manager Tom Ervin were influential in bringing Pat back into the Channel 5 fold. "When Pat made the move to being a political analyst, it was the perfect way to advance his career and the perfect way to advance our coverage," Clark recalled.

Pat started off in this new role, giving commentaries from the anchor desk. Soon, he began giving analysis in political news stories too. "When I came here, I was the young reporter, and we were told -- there’s a political analyst, if you need help you call Pat Nolan," said Ben Hall. "And that’s what I did, over and over again."

"He made it interesting, he made it so people understood how it affected them. He told the human story behind the politics. How many people can do that? Not many," said Clark.

Over the years, reporters called Pat to get analysis on the day's political news. Interviews sometimes took place at his various PR offices, and once he retired from his full time job, those interviews shifted to his front yard in West Nashville.

But perhaps where Pat really shined was on election night over the years. "We just feel like we wind Pat up and he just goes," said NewsChannel 5 anchor Carrie Sharp. "Sometimes we are found guilty of this. We just sit there and listen and we forget that we are supposed to be asking him and like prompting him. We just want to listen and take it all in."

"I’m hesitant to admit, but it’s true, I don’t know every school board race, I don’t know every Metro Council race but Pat Nolan does," said Ben Hall, who has also been an election night staple.

"If we ever got stuck, I would say — Pat — and Pat would take it over and talk for 5 minutes," remembered Chris Clark.

"If my producer is saying something is going wrong and we need to fill 10 minutes, it’s no problem at all. I’ve got Pat Nolan next to me," echoed NewsChannel 5 anchor Rhori Johnston.

"This is Inside Politics"

In 2006, Pat slid over into the main anchor chair, taking over Chris Clark's long-running NewsChannel 5+ show to the delight of everyone involved. "He made it a better show than I ever did, and that pleased me a whole lot. He devoted his 100% effort to that show, and it showed," said Clark.

Pretty soon, if you were involved in Tennessee politics in any way, you were either one of his guests or religiously watched every episode. Pat interviewed sitting and former Governors, House and Senate Speakers, lawmakers, mayors, fellow reporters and various other news makers.

"Thank you Pat, it’s always great to be with you. Nobody knows politics like you do," said then-Congressman Jim Cooper during a taping.

"This is a mandatory stop for every major politician in the state of Tennessee," said Ben Hall.

"Pat’s name is what drew people in here. It had very little to do with the producer," said Rick Casebeer.

Casebeer was NewsChannel 5+'s Executive Director for several years, but insisted on serving as Pat's producer because he enjoyed working with him so much. "[The interview is] going to be thorough, very thorough, you can rest assured. But they know Pat is going to treat him fairly and not come in with a slant," said Casebeer.

But that doesn't mean Pat didn't ask hard questions. "Looking back on it, did you speak impulsively?" Pat asked then-Mayor Bill Haslam, as he was running for Tennessee Governor.

"How can we afford all this?" Pat pointedly asked then-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

"It is intimidating to be a guest on Pats show," remembered Holly McCall, who has been a frequent guest on Inside Politics to give analysis on the Tennessee General Assembly.

Diligent prep work

Speaking of Pat's questions, he became famous (or infamous) for all of the prep work he puts into preparing for an Inside Politics episode.

"I will tell you he is diligent in prep work," said Carrie Sharp.

"Pat would craft 40 questions for each 22 minute long program," said Rick Casebeer. "Every week he does that. And he gets to those questions.

"Then it is rapid fire questions from Pat and you've got to know your stuff before you arrive there is no way to wing that show," said McCall.

Casebeer says Pat hasn't been hesitant to make sure some of his guests keep up his same pace. "We had a very prominent politician on the program one time, and after the first break, Pat was not satisfied with the pacing of this person as they were speaking. And so, he during the commercial break said -- you’re going to have to speed up your answers, I have a lot of questions to get to," remembered Casebeer with a smile.

Pat may seem like he's all business, all the time. But Holly McCall and Chris Clark both shared a pretty funny story we just couldn't omit while we're sharing about Pat's legendary career.

"The Society of Professional Journalists for years did a show in Nashville called the Gridiron show and it was a musical roast of local and state politicians," explained McCall. "One year, he sang Achy Breaky Heart with really bawdy words customized to fit [former Nashville Mayor] Bill Boner's demeanor. He wore a Billy Ray Cyrus hat with a ponytail which he swung around in a bawdy fashion."

"Pat was a grade-A ham. Yea. He got up there and started singing and dancing and you could hardly contain him," remembered Chris Clark. "I wish I had a videotape of that."

The next chapter

Now, as Pat prepares to say goodbye, he's still ready for whatever comes next. He says he's especially excited to spend more time with his grandchildren. "If you think he’s passionate about politics, you should see him light up when he talks about his grandkids," said Carrie Sharp.

"Pat, one day you’re going to sit back and say, 'How in the heck did I have time to work?'" said Chris Clark.

His next chapter will likely include less time talking politics on TV, but something tells us he'll still be keeping up with it all.

"It almost makes me tear up a little bit to think about Pat Nolan not doing a news show," said McCall, fighting back her emotions.

"He deserves some rest and relaxation in retirement," said Rhori Johnston.

"I’ll miss seeing his presence and his knowledge on air," said Rick Casebeer.

"I feel like even though Pat won’t be here, I can still call him with a question. And I will. I will be calling saying -- Pat, what about this? Help," said Ben Hall.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.