After NewsChannel 5 reports, the Community Foundation had an audit. Here's what it found.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After multiple NewsChannel 5 Investigates pieces, an audit authorized by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee did find some discrepancies.

During the last year and a half, NewsChannel 5 Investigates exposed how the organization in charge of distributing the money from Nashville's traumatic disasters had no idea where a lot of it ended up and how it was being spent. For example, after the March 2020 tornadoes, the Community Foundation took in more than $12.5 million in donations. But more than two years after the tornadoes, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered the Foundation couldn't account for where all that money had gone.

In 2022, Councilwoman Courtney Johnston asked the Metro Audit Committee to conduct an audit of all of the money collected and distributed by the Community Foundation after the 2010 flood, the 2020 tornadoes, the Christmas Day bombing and the 2021 flood in South Nashville. NewsChannel 5 Investigates exposed how the Community Foundation had not tracked nor could it account for more than $8 million in donations that it gave out after the March 2020 tornadoes.

The audit released Friday showed the framework between the Metro government and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee wasn't clear; that the Community Foundation wasn't prepared for disaster relief; and lacked guidelines for those who receive money from the foundation.

In 2012, Metro and the CFMT entered into an agreement that the organization would collect money to provide aid to the Nashville community after disasters. It was noted that CFMT does not receive any public funds from Metro for any disasters.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has since hired a new CEO in Hal Cato, who was not in charge of the organization during the floods, tornadoes or Christmas Day bombing. Cato wrote a letter as part of the auditing report that he organization was working on improvements and discussing its relationship in the future with Metro, primarily how their agreement was worded.

However, Metro's auditor Lauren Riley said she felt the audit didn't dig deep enough or reach the full scope of what was requested.

The Metro Audit Committee will meet Monday at 4 p.m. to discuss the findings. NewsChannel 5 will be at the meeting to follow up.

Jennifer Kraus contributed to this report.

