After no AC, Hendersonville health clinic closes with plans to build new structure

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a Sumner County health clinic, a broken HVAC system is speeding up plans to demolish the building and build a new one.

John Isbell, the Mayor of Sumner County, confirmed the clinic on New Shackle Island Road will close its doors for now. Its 8,300 patients will have to drive 20 minutes away to the Gallatin clinic on Union School Road.

We show you what the old facility looks like in the player above.

"It's unfortunate that we took this action, but it was the most fiscally responsible action," said Isbell, who explained plans were already in the works to renovate the clinic.

"The layout is archaic, it didn't have enough space," he said.

Moving forward, he said if the Hendersonville Planning Commission gives the thumbs up, which they'll likely find out within four months, they will move forward with building a new structure.

The $3 million project, funded by the state and the county, would modernize the building and double the space.

Unfortunately, that means sending 8,300 patients to the nearby Gallatin location. The mayor said you'll find the same services there and your patient information will be transferred.

Isbell adds he hopes the whole process will be a fast one.

"Rest assured I will be moving as quickly as possible," he said.

