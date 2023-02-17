After pacemaker placement, Lt. Gov. McNally back in the legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "I'm back."

That's how Lt. Governor Randy McNally announced his return to the legislature.

"I'm doing great," he said. "I am just glad Sen. Briggs told me to get to the hospital right away. He's a cardiovascular surgeon in addition to being one of our senate chairmen. I had the procedure done, woke up and felt 100% better."

McNally had a pacemaker installed last week after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

NewsChannel 5 talked with McNally who says he continues to feel better.