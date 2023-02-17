Watch Now
News

Actions

After pacemaker placement, Lt. Gov. McNally back in the legislature

McNally had a pacemaker installed last week after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.
Randy McNally
Posted at 9:22 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 22:22:05-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "I'm back."

That's how Lt. Governor Randy McNally announced his return to the legislature.

"I'm doing great," he said. "I am just glad Sen. Briggs told me to get to the hospital right away. He's a cardiovascular surgeon in addition to being one of our senate chairmen. I had the procedure done, woke up and felt 100% better."

McNally had a pacemaker installed last week after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

NewsChannel 5 talked with McNally who says he continues to feel better.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap