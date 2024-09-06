After panic buttons in the classroom sped up Georgia's school shooting response, does Tennessee need them?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Georgia law enforcement believes the shooter at Apalachee High School just outside of law enforcement could have taken even more lives if it wasn't for a small device worn by every teacher in the building.

"It’s a silent panic alarm that is independent of wifi or cellular. It ensures that there is 100 percent campus coverage and 100% coverage for staff to have the capability to initiate a staff alert or a panic alert," said Sylvia Ifft, Project Manager, Cenegix's Product Manager in an interview with NewsChannel 5 last year.

Panic buttons are being championed by Lori Alhadeff, who lost her daughter Alyssa in the Parkland School shooting down in Florida. Lori has been spearheading Alyssa's Law to get the buttons in every school in every state. "We hope to get Alyssa’s Law mandated, get funding and support around Alyssa’s law," Alhadeff told us last year.

Tennessee lawmakers passed Alyssa's Law in 2023 that would encourage counties to look into this type of technology, but they didn't provide them any direct funding to purchase them. However, they did provide grant money.

"The schools that want this, we’re going to help pay for it," said Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. "We made these available through a safety grant, that any school system can apply."

But those safety grants can also be spent on other ways to fortify school security. Sen. Pody has been a vocal proponent of the panic button technology.

"The best thing we can do is have a way that the teacher can get instant help, as quickly as they possibly can," he said.

However, he stops short of granting Lori Alhadeff's wish of making the device mandatory in all Tennessee schools.

"I want that to be a school by school choice, rather than the state mandating here’s something else that you have to do or whatever," said Sen. Pody.

Six schools, including two in Middle Tennessee, are participating in a statewide pilot program for these types of devices.

Sen. Pody hopes — if the program goes well — lawmakers will make more grants available for interested school systems.

