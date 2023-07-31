After pregnant woman is killed walking across Dickerson Pike, community asking drivers to slow down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just a few months away from welcoming a new baby, an expectant mother was killed crossing Dickerson Pike.

Uoli Primero, 37, and her unborn child died at Skyline Hospital early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m. the woman was walking across the street and not in a crosswalk when a driver hit her and did not stop. The crash took place near the 3800-block.

It is nearly impossible to find a convenient crosswalk on Dickerson Pike.

According to a recent study by Walk Bike Nashville, despite there being 21 intersections, there are only five marked crosswalks along one 1.7 mile stretch of the busy road.

Meshach Adams with Walk Bike Nashville is fed up with the loss of life in the community he grew up in. Adams doesn't think it's right that people in this growing neighborhood have to put their lives in their hands every time they cross the street.

"We want to grow as a city, of course, but in order to grow we have to keep in mind like not everyone is going to be driving," Adams said. "We need to place our most vulnerable front of mind in every project that we do. That includes our elders, our expectant mothers especially."

In the Walk Bike Nashville study, the organization reporter from 2017-2022, 40 people were hit between Trinity Lane and Ewing Drive. Approximately 43% of those crashes resulted in death or a serious and life-changing injury.

The dangerous roadway conditions harm drivers as well.

Justin Higgins's family was in a crash on Sunday just a few feet and a few hours after the expectant mother was killed.

"All of our airbags deployed... good thing our kids weren't in the car," Higgins said.

Police are working to get a description of the car involved in the fatal hit and run. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was hit by a car going southbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.