After rainbow crosswalk was vandalized in July, man responsible is now arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 24-year-old Isaiah D. Tester has been arrested for vandalizing East Nashville's rainbow crosswalk at S. 14th and Woodland Streets.

Tester poured a black liquid over the crosswalk on July 2. The crosswalk was created in June at the end of Pride Month, as a community effort where anyone could help.

According to officials, Tester worked for a car window replacement company and was driving an employer's van when he is believed to have used windshield prep primer to deface the crosswalk.

Allegedly, according to police with the East Precinct, a coworker confronted Tester about the incident and he admitted. He was eventually fired from the company, and admitted to vandalism in an interview with detectives on August 20.

