Hundreds of volunteers came out to paint Nashville's first Rainbow crosswalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City officially has its very first Rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville. Hundreds of community members came out to 14th Street and Woodland to help paint Saturday morning. Organizers say it's been a long time in the making.

Emily Benedict, Council member for District 7 and LGBTQ Caucus Chair said, “We will have normal crosswalks here but rainbows that are vertical between each one of them.”

It's located on 14th Street and Woodland, a city-owned street, the crosswalk is in front of the lesbian-owned bar, the Lipstick Lounge. This project is also a part of NDOT's Tactical Urbanism Program.

“It’s important we show the world that we are an amazing community. We come out and support everyone in the community and outside our community," Lipstick Lounge Drag performer Kennedy Ann Scott said.

Volunteer John Hudson commented, “When people see this crosswalk, they know they can come to Nashville and it’s not going to be like the larger state.”

There were a few evangelists against it who showed up to protest, but their voices weren’t louder than the volunteers.

Volunteers and organizers say the Rainbow crosswalk sends a clear message: love always wins.

Surveillance cameras surround the crosswalk to deter vandalism.

“We’re going to have a sky cop in the parking lot next door. We will see the license plate and capture any information. Like car, make, and model for anybody that decides to come out here and do something terrible unwelcoming and against what Nashville about," Benedict said.