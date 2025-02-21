After recent heart surgeries, hospital chaplains gain new perspective

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chaplains often share a message of faith and comfort.

But two chaplains, at two different Tristar hospitals, share another commonality.

Just like the patients they pray over, Chaplain Willie Acevedo and Chaplain Allen Tanner had a medical scare. Both had major blockages in their arteries and didn't know until late last year.

"You know I had an artery that was 99% blocked, 3 others that were 86% blocked, and I work here around doctors every day!" said Chaplain Tanner.

"After working in an HCA facility for years, I was on the bed and not on the side of the bed, but I was in the bed," remembered Chaplain Acevedo.

Within one month of each other, both underwent heart bypass surgery. Just months later, both are back at work.

"I feel like I've been given a second chance," said Chaplain Acevedo. "When you return back into what we're doing...it gives you a new perspective. It's almost like you have fresh eyes to be able to look at people's different situations and realize...maybe we need to listen a little bit better."

"It makes me look at people in a different way [and see] what that patient in that bed may very well be going through," added Chaplain Tanner.

Both are now sharing not only a message of love and faith but also of heart health.

"If that cardiac calcium scoring test was not administered to me, I may not be here today," explained Chaplain Acevedo. "Every day I wake up, I say thank you Jesus that I'm awake and that I have perspective."

Both say this was a very serious, potentially life-or-death situation. They encourage you to prioritize your heart health by talking to your doctor and looking into a heart scan or a blood test.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.