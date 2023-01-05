After Southwest Airlines' cancellations, many passengers still waiting for their bags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite returning to a regular flight schedule, people are still frustrated with Southwest Airlines as passengers still haven't gotten their bags.

It's been 12 days since Joan Fleming-Ridley last saw her luggage.

"Most of our holiday was spent going back and forth to the airport checking on bags, so it put kind of a damper on this holiday," she said.

She checked her bag at a Washington D.C. airport on Dec. 23 before her flight to San Diego.

Her plane was scheduled to stop in Chicago to pick up extra passengers and continue on.

"However, when we got to Chicago's Midway, they forced us off that plane and put us on another plane. I kind of knew then we were not going to get our bags that day," Fleming-Ridley said.

Christmas passed and Fleming-Ridley still did not have her bag.

"The only thing I saw in San Diego was the hotel and the airport because we were continuously going back when our bags didn't come the next day," Fleming-Ridley said.

Since her return to Nashville, Fleming-Ridley has visited the Southwest Baggage office multiple times.

"I went every day because nobody had any answers and you couldn't get through on the line. So, of course, you have to pay for parking to do so," she said.

Fleming-Ridley said there was a glimmer of hope when Southwest notified her that her luggage had been located in Phoenix, and would be sent to Nashville promptly.

"Of course I was excited; I went right back to the airport at 3:30 and it wasn't there. I stood back in line at the baggage claim office and they said, 'sorry, it's going to be on the 9:05 flight,'" she said.

But again, she was met with disappointment.

To add insult to injury, Fleming-Ridley said her experience with Southwest's customer service hasn't been good.

"We understand they're frustrated, they're short-handed; I get that. I totally get that, but they're not helpful. And they're not very nice to people at this point," she said.

Southwest Airlines has launched a website to help passengers impacted between Dec 20-27 to reunite with their baggage.