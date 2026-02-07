After the ice storm and amid an expansion, this nonprofit could use your help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the ice storm and amid a major expansion, one local nonprofit needs your help to keep operations running.

The Store, which runs a free grocery store for hundreds of food-insecure families in Nashville, needs all the help it can get.

The nonprofit, which has its original spot in Belmont, expanded to include a second location at TriStar Centennial in January.

While the move was meant to meet a growing need in food insecurity, it doubles the number of families they feed and the volunteers they need.

"It has been hard getting volunteers to staff both locations," said volunteer director Mari Clare Derrick, who explained they currently need close to 300 volunteers for both stores every week.

On top of the expansion, January and February typically see low volunteer turnout at nonprofits.

What's more is that the recent storm caused serious setbacks. It led to volunteer cancellations, delayed deliveries, and an even more pressing need for customers without power.

"Yeah, it is a triple whammy, but we're just surrounded by the Volunteer State, right?" said Brittney Brown, The Store's director of mission advancement.

"It's really a rewarding experience, and we could use the hands," laughed Pascale Fagerstrom, The Store's volunteer of the year.

"Spread the word. Tell your friends, tell your family, your school group, your church group, your mahjong group, whoever wants to come!" concluded Derrick.

If you want to get involved, you can sign up to volunteer or donate to The Store.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.