After the ice storm, what happens to all those fallen trees?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's an ongoing effort to take care of the remaining debris from the storm — but what's the timeline, and what happens next?

NDOT reported 60 crews and partners were hard at work clearing trees and limbs on Thursday. They'll continue the effort throughout the next month, adding that you should see progress in 2-3 weeks.

From there, the debris is piled high at one of four collection sites. It will eventually be ground up, weighed, and taken to Metro's contractor Living Earth. The company typically processes debris into mulch and compost to recycle back into the community.

So far, NDOT said they have collected nearly 7,000 trees, limbs and vegetation since the start of the storm. This does not include fallen trees on private property.

While many are still waiting for their neighborhood's trees to be tended to, some people are getting creative.

"With the storm and everything, trees everywhere...I'm trying to make the most of it," said Belmont student Prosser Heroman.

He said his power is still off, so he's using the resources at his disposal to fix up his fireplace and heat his home.

"When life gives you lemons — or I guess, in his case trees — make logs? I don't know," laughed Heroman.

We know you want fallen trees out of your way as soon as possible. Metro asks you to leave them at your curb, and they will take care of it as soon as possible. If you need to, you can take them directly to Living Earth.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.